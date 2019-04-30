|
|
Dwight F. Demchik, 74, husband of Jean (Hornyak) Demchik of Phoenixville, PA passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Seasons Hospice. Born on January 20, 1945 in Cadogan, PA he was the son of the late William and Julia (Rizzardo) Demchik. He was a graduate of Penn State University where he earned a Bachelors of Science and received his Masters of Business Administration. He was a former Corporate Vice President at St. Gobain/Certainteed Corporation in Valley Forge for many years and was Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Kingsbury Corporation in Philadelphia. He loved walking the Schuylkill River Trail and working out at the Phoenixville YMCA, working in the yard, fishing and hunting. He was a former coach at KYAL and umpire for Babe Ruth. He was a member of St. Basil the Great Catholic Church where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, an usher, and a member of the grounds crew. In addition to his wife of 54 years, he is survived by: Son, Tim husband of Amy Demchik; Daughter, Tamara wife of William Kennedy, 4 Grandchildren: Sophia and Wes Demchik; Gabriel and Hayden Claypoole, Sisters, Judy White and Deborah Stone, and Dogs, Beau and Chunk. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass in St. Basil the Great Catholic Church, 2340 Kimberton Road, Phoenixville, PA on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held in the church from 9:30 to 10:45 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Basil the Great Catholic Church, 2340 Kimberton Road, Phoenixville, PA 19460 or at www.lung.org. Condolences may be sent at www.GatchaFuneral.com
Published in The Mercury on May 1, 2019