E. Arline Peck, age 98, wife of the late Lewis S. Peck, of Parker Ford, PA, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at home. Born on March 6, 1921 in Kenilworth, PA, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Mary E. (Cook) Geiger. Mrs. Peck was a graduate of North Coventry High School, and had worked as a secretary for the Schultz Baking Company in Pottstown prior to her marriage. She was a long-time member of the Parker Ford Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher, as well as a member of the choir and the Women’s Rainbow Circle. She enjoyed sewing and needlework. Mrs. Peck is survived by one daughter, Gail Peck of Parker Ford, PA; one son-in-law, Dennis, husband of the late Kay Ann Schwartz of East Coventry, PA; three grandchildren, Adam, husband of Julia Schwartz, Benjamin, husband of Victoria Schwartz, and Elizabeth, wife of Michael Fairbanks; six great-grandchildren, Samantha Kay, Matthew Richard, Andrew Michael, Riley Kay, Melody Kay, and Piper Diane. Mrs. Peck was preceded in death by two children, Robert L. Peck and Kay Ann Schwartz; and one sister, Amy G. Parson-Moore. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral ceremony at the Parker Ford Baptist Church, 92 Baptist Church Road, Spring City, PA 19475 on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:00 am. Officiating will be Rev. Robert E. Davalt, II. Burial will be held in the church cemetery. Friends will be received from 9:30 am - 11:00 am Wednesday at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Parker Ford Baptist Church Memorial Fund at the address above. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on July 30, 2019