Edith A. (Pennypacker) Reinert, 86, of Earl Township, widow of Clarence W. Reinert, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Berks County, she was the daughter of the late Estella (Rhoads) and Harvey Pennypacker.
Edith was a self-employed real estate agent for many years for Reinert's Mobile Haven.
She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Boyertown. Edith loved spending time with her family, she also enjoyed gardening and shopping.
Surviving are three daughters, Bonnie Kent, wife of Bruce, Patty Reinert, wife of Steve, Quincy Bec Chubb, wife of Scott; two sons, John Reinert, husband of Linda and Timothy Reinert; seven grandchildren, Tracie, Heather, Erica, Jill, Lisa, Christine and Michael; two sisters, Viola Frech and Mary Moyer and two brothers, Harvey and David Pennypacker.
She was predeceased by one brother Paul Pennypacker and one sister Naomi Weller.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.
Morrell Funeral Home Inc., in Boyertown is in charge of arrangements (www.morrellfuneralhome.com).
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 5, 2019