Edna R. Haws, 94, formerly of Morwood, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in the Souderton Mennonite Homes, Franconia Twp. She was the beloved wife of the late Ernest Haws who died in 2006. Born in Morwood, she was a daughter of the late Milton and Lizzie (Ruth) Freed. She was employed in the Housekeeping Department of Frederick Mennonite Homes, and also at Grand View Hospital School of Nursing for many years. Mrs. Haws was a member of Providence Mennonite Church in Collegeville. One who was known for her “green thumb”, she also enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, word search puzzles, any and all board games, cooking, baking, volunteering at the Thrift Store in Norristown, and later did volunteer work at Souderton Mennonite Homes. She is survived by three daughters: Patricia Kuestner of Pottstown, Pamela Wade and her husband Richard of Pottstown, Robin Nice and her husband Duane of Wellsboro, two grandchildren: Nicholas Rakowski (Bridget) and Brian Rakowski (Jacky), five great grandchildren: Emma, Alina, Zachary, Vaughn, and Sophie, and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Donald Kuestner, a brother, Rev. Stanley R. Freed, and a sister, Sallie Ruth Freed. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 7:00 PM in the Summit View Auditorium of the Souderton Mennonite Homes, 207 W. Summit Street, Souderton, PA 18964. Family will receive friends from 5:30-7:00 PM prior to the service. Interment will be private in the Limerick Garden of Memories. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Living Branches Benevolent Care Fund, 275 Dock Drive, Lansdale, PA 19446. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 10, 2019