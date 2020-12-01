Edna M. (Mohn) Lightcap, 93, passed away on December 1, 2020, at her home in Royersford, PA. She was the wife of the late William J. Lightcap Sr., with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. Born in Sanatoga, PA, on November 13, 1927, Edna was the daughter of the late Oscar and Elizabeth (Clymer) Mohn. She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Carol A. Kramer, wife of Joseph T. Kramer Sr.; sixteen grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Edna is predeceased by her son, William J. Lightcap Jr.; her daughter, Barbara J. Hixson; and her siblings, Oscar Mohn, Eva Gephart, Grover Mohn, James Mohn, Ida Mae Mohn, Norman Mohn, and Elizabeth Grebe. A webcast of Edna’s services will take place on December 4, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Please visit https://houckgofusfuneralhome.com/tribute/details/1433/Edna-Lightcap/obituary.html#tribute-start
to view the webcast. If you have any questions, please call 610-323-8220. A graveside service will take place on December 4, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at New Hanover Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery, 2941 Lutheran Rd., Gilbertsville, PA 19525. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com
.