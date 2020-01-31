The Mercury Obituaries
|
Services
Houck and Gofus Funeral Home
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-8220
Edward B. Clark

Edward B. Clark Obituary
Edward B. Clark, 72, passed away on January 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Lower Pottsgrove Twp., PA. A viewing will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lighthouse Church, 66 S Limerick Rd., Royersford, PA 19468. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed’s memory to Trinity Lighthouse Church. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 2, 2020
