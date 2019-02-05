Home
Edward W. Grubb, 91, of Stowe, Montgomery Co., PA, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 in the care of Season’s Hospice at Phoenixville Hospital. Born in Pottsville, PA, he was the son of the late Elmer K. and Sarah T. (Faulls) Grubb. Edward was the husband of Dawn (Greis) Grubb at home. He was a graduate of the 1945 Class of West Pottsgrove High School. Edward worked as a Chief Water Plant Operator for the Pottstown Water Filtration Plant for 42 ½ years. He was a member of West End Fire Co. where he bowled on Friday nights, Pottstown Stowe Lions Club, Stichter Lodge No. 254, F.& A.M., Reading Consistory, Rajah Shrine, and the Birdsboro Sportsmens Club. Edward loved to watch NASCAR, especially his two favorite drivers Dale & Dale Earnhardt Jr. He was also an avid Phillies, 76ers, and Penn State fan. Surviving Edward are: 2 Daughters: Denise L. Buckwalter, wife of Eugene of Amity Twp., PA and Patricia L. Sowers, wife of Jeffrey of Union Twp., PA. 1 Step-Daughter: Sherry L. Stetler wife of James of Pottstown, PA. 1 Step-Son: Keith R. Somerday of Reading, PA. 4 Grandchildren, 4 Great-Grandchildren, 3 Step-Grandchildren, and 4 Step-Great-Grandchildren, and his special friend, Wyatt Yashura. Services will be at the convenience of the family. In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 564 Glasgow St., Pottstown, PA 19464 or Season’s Hospice, 2200 Renaissance Blvd., Suite 110, King of Prussia, PA 19406. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
