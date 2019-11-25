|
Edward "Barry" Koneski, age 65, loving husband of Renee (McLaughlin) Koneski, of Limerick, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on May 10, 1954 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Edward and Constance Koneski.
Mr. Koneski worked for many years for Uniform Tubes Inc. as a production engineer before his retirement. Barry was a member of many organizations in the Royersford community such as being a life member of the where he was a Steward as well as a bartender for many years, American Legion, Liberty Fire Co., Friendship Fire Co., the Italian American Club, and Quoit Club in Pottstown. He was also a member of the AMVETS in Millsboro DE, a group that assists the safeguard of American Veterans. In his spare time, Barry enjoyed playing bingo, Words with Friends, going to local auctions and "living the dream" at Mariner's Cove in Delaware. But his greatest joy was spending time with his family, he was a loving husband, father, Pop-Pop, and a dear friend to all who had the pleasure of knowing him and he will be missed by many.
In addition to his loving wife, Barry is survived by one son, Matthew (Paula) Koneski; And one daughter, Rachel (Thomas) Grasso; He is also survived by his five loving grandchildren, Robbie & Jeffry Strawley; Dominic, Damian, and Lucia Grasso.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing for Barry on Tuesday November 26, 2019 from 9:00AM - 10:50AM at the St. Teresa of Calcutta R.C. Church, 256 Swamp Pike, Schwenksville, Pennsylvania. A funeral mass will follow the calling time at 11:00AM at the church. Officiating will be Rev. Paul C. Brandt. Burial will be held in the Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 24, 2019