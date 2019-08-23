|
|
Edwin “Ed” Tobias Boettger, Sr., 85, husband of Marie Boettger, passed away Wednesday August 21, 2019 in the Seasons Hospice. He was born May 25, 1934 in East Vincent Township to the late Justus Boettger and the late Elizabeth Finkbiner Boettger. One of four boys, Ed was a lifelong resident of East Vincent Township. He graduated in 1952 from Spring City High School. After high school, he worked for CIBA Pharmaceutical in Kimberton until 1959 when he started working at Jones Motor, Scout Trucking and retired from D&D Collision. Ed was an avid hunter and fisherman. Loved the Philadelphia Phillies. Ed leaves behind his loving wife, Marie Boettger of Spring City, Children: Wendy Day wife of William, Kim Montgomery wife of Robert, Edwin Tobias, Jr. husband of Linda, Tammy Boettger, wife of Lisa Wade, Brothers: Justus Boettger, Jr. and Ronald Boettger. Predeceased by brother Douglas Boettger And Sister Emily, Four Grandchildren: Sarah, Jonathan, Michael and Sean, Five Great Grandchildren: Alexis, Evelyn, Samantha, Logan, and Tegan. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial luncheon to celebrate his life Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:30 AM. Please RSVP to [email protected] by Wednesday, August 28th. Online condolences can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. Spring City, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019