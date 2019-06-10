|
Edwin Tomlinson Headly, 88 of Warrenton VA died June 2, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late George Wood and Margaret Miles Headly graduating from Roxborough High School and was an alumnus of Temple University majoring in Business and was Captain of the Baseball Team. A US Army veteran, homebuilder and property manager in Philadelphia, he was the husband of the late Ellen Price Headly; father of Mark (Christine) Headly, Warrenton, VA and David (Nicole Libby), Richmond, VA; grandfather of Susanna Headly and Maggie Schubert; great-grandfather of William Schubert. Memorial Service Thursday, June 13 at 2:00 PM at Warrenton United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to Fauquier Habitat for Humanity.
Published in The Mercury on June 10, 2019