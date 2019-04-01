The Mercury Obituaries
|
Services
Morrell Funeral Home
124 West Philadelphia Avenue
Boyertown, PA 19512
610-367-2271
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Morrell Funeral Home
124 West Philadelphia Avenue
Boyertown, PA 19512
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Morrell Funeral Home
124 West Philadelphia Avenue
Boyertown, PA 19512
Effie Heydt Obituary
Effie M. (Shaner) Heydt, 91, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Amity Place. Formerly of Gilbertsville. She was the widow of Charles L. Heydt.
Born in Clayton, PA. she was a daughter of the late William Shaner and the late Cora (Herb) Shaner.
Effie was a knitter at Great American Knitting Mill for many years.
She was a member of St. John-Hill UCC, Boyertown.
Effie is survived by a daughter, Linda A. (Heydt) Schoenly, wife of Barry; one son, Charles W. Heydt; grandchildren, Diana, Tracy and Kevin; and two great-grandchildren, Katie and Thomas; a sister, Betty Bush.
She is predeceased by three brother and six sisters.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 10:00am - 11:00am with a funeral service at 11:00am at Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Phila. Ave., Boyertown, PA. 19512. Burial will be in Hill Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Effie's memory to the St. John-Hill UCC Memorial Fund, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown, Pa 19512.
Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., Boyertown has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 31, 2019
