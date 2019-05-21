|
Eileen (Bitting) McCormick, 82, of Gilbertsville, widow of Harry D. McCormick, died Monday at Sanatoga Center, Lower Pottsgrove Twp. Born in Norristown, PA, she was a daughter of the late Maurice A. and Ruth E. (Ellis) Bitting. Eileen graduated from Pottstown High School in 1954. She was employed as a telephone operator with Bell Telephone, and also worked for Pottstown Machine Company, Jay Puleo Real Estate and was a bookkeeper for Binder, Kahlis Law Firm. After retirement Eileen was an Avon Distributor for many years. She was an active member of Zion’s U.C.C. Pottstown, where she was also a member of the choir for over 70 years. She was a member of the Zion’s Women’s Fellowship, an Office for Zion’s Sunday school and a member of the Hand Bell Choir. Eileen enjoyed meeting once a month for lunch with fellow classmates from the Class of 1954 Lunch Bunch; and was an avid bowler for 23 years. Surviving is one daughter, Brenda L. wife of William R. Ross, Gilbertsville; a son, Daryll M. McCormick and his wife Beth, Tampa, FL; step son, Robert W. McCormick and his wife Ann, Gilbertsville; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was predeceased by one brother, James Byrne; and three sisters, Mildred Hollowbush; Miriam Syqulla and Ivena Shewchuk. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Zion’s United Church of Christ, Hanover & Chestnut Streets, Pottstown. Officiating will be the Reverend Austin Chinault. Burial will be in Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick. A viewing will be held at 10:00 am at Zion’s, prior to the service at 11:00. Eileen and the family are requesting that In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Zion’s United Church of Christ, 209 Chestnut St. Pottstown, PA 19464. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on May 22, 2019