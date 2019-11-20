|
|
Eileen DeSage Wells, beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, of Royersford, passed away at the age of 74 on Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 at Frederick Living. She was the beloved wife of William A. “Bill” Wells for 50 years. Born on March 22, 1945, daughter of the late George Gaston and Greta Esther (Vance) DeSage. She was a 1963 graduate of Academy of the Sisters of Mercy, Gwynedd Valley, PA and a graduate of Lansdale School of Business. She was an active member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Pottstown, PA. Eileen enjoyed reading, volunteering, working as a Spring Ford School District bus driver, and especially spending time with family and friends. Eileen had a beautiful smile and had a special way of bringing happiness to others through her kindness and generosity. Eileen’s warm and loving nature will be remembered always. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Kimberly A., wife of Michael W. Moeller of Gilbertsville, PA, and Nicole D. Teichart, of Royersford, PA. Two sons, William A. Wells III, husband of Deanna (Tucci) of Royersford, PA, and Brett P. Wells of Kennett Square, PA. A sister, Valerie (DeSage), Husband of Arthur Caruso of Willow Grove, PA. Seven grandchildren, Peter W. Moeller & Alexander M. Moeller, of Gilbertsville, PA, Nathan Teichert & Robert Teichert Jr., of Royersford PA, and Oliver Wells, Emmett Wells, & Asher Wells of Royersford PA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, George Gaston DeSage Jr., and a sister, Margaret “Peggy” (DeSage), wife of Roger Baumann. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gwynedd Mercy Academy High School at 1345 Sumneytown Pike, Gwynedd Valley, PA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Eileen’s memorial mass which will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 366 South St, Pottstown, PA 19464 on Saturday, November 23rd at 11:00 AM. Burial will be held privately by the family. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at the church.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 21, 2019