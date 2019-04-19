|
|
Elaine A. (Turner) Vodicka, age 94, loving wife of the late John D. “Jake” Vodicka, of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at her home in Phoenixville surrounded by her loving family. Born on February 11, 1925 in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Leticia “Lettie” (Kelly) Turner. Elaine graduated grade school from Saint Mary’s in Phoenixville and would later go on to attend Phoenixville High School where she would graduate in 1943. During her time there she was a cheerleader for the Phoenixville High Phantoms. After graduation Elaine went on to work for the Valley Forge Army Hospital as the head of the secretarial pool in the X Ray department, she would then further her career by taking a position at the Warminster Naval Air Development Center and retire after 31 years in civil service. In her spare time Elaine loved to travel with her husband Jake, and they would also enjoy going out to eat at many different restaurants with family and close friends. She and her husband also belonged to the Notre Dame fan club of Philadelphia, and were dedicated parishioners of the St. Ann’s Church in Phoenixville. Elaine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and dear friend to all and she will be missed by many. Elaine is survived by her one daughter, Linda Ullman of Downingtown, PA; Two sons, Jack Vodicka of Phoenixville, and Jim Vodicka of Phoenixville; She is also survived by one grandson, Jake Vodicka of East Norriton PA, and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband Jake, Elaine was preceded in death by her siblings, Paul Turner, Joseph Turner, and Loretta Kane; she was also preceded in death by her son in law Kenneth Ullman. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation for Elaine on Friday April 26, 2019 from 9:00AM 10:45AM at the Campbell Ennis Klotzbach Funeral Home Inc., 610 S. Main St. Phoenixville PA 19460. Mass will follow the calling time at 11:00AM at the St. Ann Chapel, 604 South Main Street, Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. Officiating will be the Rev. John J. Newns. Burial will be held in the St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Smile Train, PO Box 96231 (www.smiletrain.org), Washington, D.C. 20090 6231 or the Brandywine Valley SPCA (bvspca.org), 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380. Condolences may be made by visiting www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell Ennis Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 20, 2019