Eleanor M. Calvecchio, 87, of Phoenixville, PA, formerly of Lansdowne, PA, died March 12, 2020 at Seasons Hospice. Beloved wife of 65 years to John A. Calvecchio, Sr. A viewing will be held Monday Evening 6-8 PM at St. Ann Chapel, 604 Main Street, Phoenixville, PA. A viewing will also be held on Tuesday Evening 6-8 PM at the Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home, 85 E. Baltimore Avenue, Lansdowne, PA 19050 and again on Wednesday 9-10 AM at the Funeral Home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM at St. Philomena Church, 41 E. Baltimore Avenue, Lansdowne, PA. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. www.doylestonelake.com
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 15, 2020