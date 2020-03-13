The Mercury Obituaries
|
Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home - Lansdowne
85 East Baltimore Avenue
Lansdowne, PA 19050
610-626-3037
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Ann Chapel
Main Street
Phoenixville, PA
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home
85 E. Baltimore Avenue
Lansdowne, PA
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home
85 E. Baltimore Avenue
Lansdowne, PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Philomena Church
41 E. Baltimore Avenue
Lansdowne, PA
Resources
Eleanor M. Calvecchio Obituary
Eleanor M. Calvecchio, 87, of Phoenixville, PA, formerly of Lansdowne, PA, died March 12, 2020 at Seasons Hospice. Beloved wife of 65 years to John A. Calvecchio, Sr. A viewing will be held Monday Evening 6-8 PM at St. Ann Chapel, 604 Main Street, Phoenixville, PA. A viewing will also be held on Tuesday Evening 6-8 PM at the Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home, 85 E. Baltimore Avenue, Lansdowne, PA 19050 and again on Wednesday 9-10 AM at the Funeral Home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM at St. Philomena Church, 41 E. Baltimore Avenue, Lansdowne, PA. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. www.doylestonelake.com
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 15, 2020
