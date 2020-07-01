Eleanor M. (Madara) Seroskie, 92, of Pottstown, widow of Anthony J. Seroskie, passed away on Tuesday at Manatawny Manor, Pottstown. Born in Shamokin Twp., PA , she was a daughter of the late Martin Madara and the late Irene (Yoder) Madara. Eleanor was a sewing machine operator for Dublin Pants Factory, and AG Pants in Perkasie until her retirement. She was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Schwenksville. Eleanor was a life member of Plumsteadsville Volunteer Fire Department Station #24 Ladies Auxiliary. She loved watching the Eagles, Phillies, Camping, Knitting, Friends and her family. She is survived by two sons, Anthony M. Seroskie and his wife Linda, Pottstown and Michael D. Seroskie and his partner Sandy Geehring, Telford; a brother, George Madara and his wife Carol, Camp Hill and Alvina Ives, Pipersville: seven grandchildren Michele and Michael Trabush, Ashley, Tyler, Bridget, Tanya, Ryan: two great grandchildren Matthew, and Silas. Eleanor was predeceased by eight brothers Charles, Samuel, William, John, Boyd, Claude, Arlie and George: six sisters Ida, Irene, Mary, Sarah, Violet and Dorothy. A memorial mass will be held 11:00 A.M. on Saturday July 11, 2020 at St. Teresa of Calcutta, 256 Swamp Pike, Schwenskville. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park. There will be no viewing. Contributions may be made in her memory to Plumsteadville Volunteer Fire Company, 5064 Stump Rd., Plumsteadville, PA 18949. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com
