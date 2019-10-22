|
Eleanor Morris Illoway, attorney, community leader and beloved aunt and friend, died on October 20th, of cancer, at home in Phoenixville, PA with Stockton Illoway, her dearest husband of 50 years, and other relatives by her side. Eleanor Illoway was born in Philadelphia in 1947 and grew up in Chester County. A 1973 graduate of University of Pennsylvania and its law school (1983), Eleanor practiced law in Philadelphia, at first at Pepper Hamilton & Sheetz, and then with Harkins Cunningham, LLP, where she was a founding partner. As a community leader, her interests were historic preservation, open space conservation and sustainable agriculture. In the 1980s she was a leader in the preservation of Historic Waynesborough in Paoli PA, the home of General Anthony Wayne. She served as President and Board member of the Philadelphia Society for the Preservation of Landmarks Society, the organization that maintains the Powel House, Grumblethorpe, Hill-Physick House and Historic Waynesborough. She was one of a team that organized and ran the Iron Tour, a bike tour benefitting the French & Pickering Creeks Conservation Trust, a land conservancy founded by her parents, Samuel and Eleanor Morris. Now an annual event, Iron Tour is the largest cycling event in Chester County. More recently, Eleanor was a founding Board member and later President of Lundale Farm, Inc., a nonprofit organization whose mission is to develop and support a community of farmers growing healthy food for our region. Lundale Farm, a 520-acre farm where Eleanor’s parents raised her and her siblings, has transitioned from a family farm to community of seven farms growing organic crops for regional markets. Eleanor was a beloved and devoted sister, sister-in-law, aunt and great aunt who never forgot a birthday or anniversary. She made friends and kept them -- from high school to the most recent volunteer activity. Friends and family members treasured her beautiful, colorful and carefully composed flower arrangements made from the riches of the garden at her home in Phoenixville. In addition to her husband, Eleanor is survived by her brothers Samuel, George, Cooper and Christopher Morris; sisters Laura Morris Siena and Ozzie Abaye; sister-in-law Katie Schoettle, brother-in-law Peter Illoway; their spouses; and twenty-one nieces and nephews, their spouses, and twenty-five great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her life at Lundale Farm, 2501 Pottstown Pike, Pottstown, PA 19465, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Memorial gifts may be made to Lundale Farm, Inc., P.O. Box 673, Kimberton, PA 19442, or French & Pickering Creeks Conservation Trust, 511 Kimberton Rd., Phoenixville, PA 19460.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 27, 2019