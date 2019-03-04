|
Eleanor Frances Brown Sloat, 81, made her transition to heaven on February 26, 2019 passing away at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring. She was born on July 26, 1937 in Carmel, Indiana. Raised on a farm with siblings Bob and Mary (Tiny), Eleanor enjoyed clarinet, basketball, and horses. She attended Carmel Friends Church with her aunt (Olive) and came to faith early in life. She earned a Bachelor’s in Nursing at Indiana University, a Master’s in Nursing at the University of Pennsylvania, and a Master’s in Counseling from Bowie State. Eleanor’s professional life included nursing work in a variety of settings (hospital, school, camp, home visits, hospice), counseling work with a particular focus on children and families, and nursing instruction. She saw her professional work as a ministry of care and compassion to others. She continued this practice of caring for others until (and even beyond) her retirement. Eleanor met Francis “Fran” Sloat and they married on November 24, 1962. They had four children (Bill, Jim, Debbi, Dave), and five grandchildren (Katie, Josh, Steven, Chelsea, and Kalina). Throughout her life, Eleanor was active in church membership and ministry. She enjoyed singing—in choirs, in congregations, and at home. She participated in many Bible studies and was active in faith-inspired relationships and women’s ministry. Friends may visit on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 11:30 to 12:30 at the Pasadena Evangelical Presbyterian Church 7975 Tick Neck Road Pasadena, MD where funeral services will begin at 12:30 pm. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery Crownsville, MD at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the ARC family fund at 1825 K Street, NW Washington DC 20006. For online condolences please visit www.stallingsfh.com
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 14, 2019