Eleanor J. "Bubby" (Staub) Woodley, 78, of Fleetwood, passed away on Wednesday, March 20 at Pottstown Hospital.
Born in Phoenixville, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence H. and Lillian L. (Lare) Staub.
Eleanor was a member at Christ Episcopal Church in Pottstown where she was a dedicated volunteer for many years, including helping at the church thrift store. She worked at Knoll International in East Greenville for 25 years as a finisher, retiring in 2000.
Surviving are daughters Sharon Woodley, and Cheryl Jones, wife of Chris; grandchildren Ashley, wife of Terry, Crystal, fiancé of Kevin, Brandon, and Kelsey, fiancé of Cody; 11 great grandchildren; and her faithful canine friend Buster. She is predeceased by 1 brother and 3 sisters.
A funeral service will be Thursday, March 28, 11:00AM at Christ Episcopal Church, 316 E. High St., Pottstown. Burial will follow in Limerick Garden of Memories. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:30Am to 10:30AM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eleanor's name to Christ Episcopal Church, PO Box 252, Pottstown, PA 19464.
Catagnus Funeral Home, Pottstown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 24, 2019