|
|
Elisabeth (Stoesser) Hauser, 82, of Phoenixville, entered into rest peacefully at home on March 19, 2020. She was a devoted mother and wife of the late Frank Hauser. Born in Oetigheim, Germany, she was the youngest of eight children of the late Joseph and Franziska (Koelmel) Stoesser. Elisabeth learned the art of sewing and used this craft to make clothes for her children, including creative Halloween costumes as well as alternations to her own outfits for special occasions. She was an avid gardener, excellent cook, and an active participant at several German Clubs in the Philadelphia area where she enjoyed dancing with her husband. She also helped support her husband’s business, now known as Hauser Automotive Repair. Surviving in addition to one sibling are: Clarissa Irons (Walter); Claudia Hauser (John Leo, Jr.); Stewart Hauser (Jennifer Lewis); grandchildren Jason, Adam, and Olivia; great-grandchildren Jayce and Eloise. Services and internment are private. In lieu of flowers, spread kindness, “pay it forward”, however you wish to honor Elisabeth’s memory. Catagnus Funeral Home, Pottstown is in charge of arrangements. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 29, 2020