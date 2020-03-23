The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-4440
Resources
More Obituaries for Elisabeth Hauser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elisabeth Hauser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elisabeth Hauser Obituary
Elisabeth (Stoesser) Hauser, 82, of Phoenixville, entered into rest peacefully at home on March 19, 2020. She was a devoted mother and wife of the late Frank Hauser. Born in Oetigheim, Germany, she was the youngest of eight children of the late Joseph and Franziska (Koelmel) Stoesser. Elisabeth learned the art of sewing and used this craft to make clothes for her children, including creative Halloween costumes as well as alternations to her own outfits for special occasions. She was an avid gardener, excellent cook, and an active participant at several German Clubs in the Philadelphia area where she enjoyed dancing with her husband. She also helped support her husband’s business, now known as Hauser Automotive Repair. Surviving in addition to one sibling are: Clarissa Irons (Walter); Claudia Hauser (John Leo, Jr.); Stewart Hauser (Jennifer Lewis); grandchildren Jason, Adam, and Olivia; great-grandchildren Jayce and Eloise. Services and internment are private. In lieu of flowers, spread kindness, “pay it forward”, however you wish to honor Elisabeth’s memory. Catagnus Funeral Home, Pottstown is in charge of arrangements. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elisabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -