Elizabeth Ann (Millard) Berkey Hammel, 89, widow of Walter H. Berkey and also widow of Horace E. Hammel, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her residence. Born in Spring City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Sarah (Wells) Millard and Daniel JD Millard. Elizabeth was employed by Frederick Mennonite Home as a food service supervisor and was a member of Linfield United Church of Christ. Surviving are four sons, Walter (Dan) Berkey, husband of Ginny, Thomas L. Berkey, husband of Lynda, Allen L. Berkey, husband of Edna, Ray O. Berkey; three daughters, Joan L. Noll, Carol A., wife of William Schaeffer, Elizabeth (Beth) K., wife of Kenneth Levan; one step-son, Jerry Hammel, husband of Alice and eighteen grandchildren, twenty five great-grandchildren, seventeen great-great grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, fourteen step-great grandchildren and one step-great-great grandchild. She was predeceased by three grandsons, Adam, Eli and Dan Jr.; one stepson, Andrew and two step-daughters, Gina Beckwith and Maryann Hammel. A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00AM at Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown, PA. Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Linfield United Church of Christ Memorial Fund, 25 Reformed Road, Linfield, Pa 19468. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. www.morrellfuneralhome.com