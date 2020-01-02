|
|
Elizabeth (Betty) Ann (Hallman) Stavrou, 84, of Phoenixville, formerly of Elverson, wife of the late Steve Stavrou, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25 at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville Hospital.
Born in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Evans and Elizabeth Hallman.
Betty Ann was a 1952 graduate of Norristown High School. She was employed by Superior Tube Company in Collegeville for 26 years until her retirement in 1994 and was a member of Coventryville UM Church in Pottstown. She had a great love for her dogs, enjoyed decorating her home and loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are children William Keohane, husband of Gerilyn, and Kelly Erb, wife of Jeff; sister Patricia Diehl; brothers Earl Hallman Jr. and Dennis Hallman; grandchildren Megan Yocum, wife of Robert, Breanna Keohane, Erin Erb and William Erb; and great-granddaughter Palmer Darby. Also surviving is stepson Steve Stavrou, husband of Jean; stepdaughter Debi Mahr; six step grandchildren and several step great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 10:00AM at Coventryville UM Church, 1521 Old Ridge Rd, Pottstown, PA 19465. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 4 from 9:00AM to 10:00AM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty Ann's name to the Montgomery County SPCA, 19 E. Ridge Pike, PO Box 222, Conshohocken, PA 19428-0222.
Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Pottstown is in charge of arrangements.
View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 1, 2020