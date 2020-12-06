Elizabeth A. “Beth” (Nagel) Aston, 60, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Phoenixville Hospital. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Helen (Gauger) Nagel. Beth graduated from Boyertown High School in 1978. She worked at the New Hanover Township Office in Gilbertsville. Beth loved celebrating Halloween and Christmas. She also loved her dogs. Surviving is her daughter Nicole Aston; brother Rick Nagel, husband of Diane; and many nieces and nephews and cousins. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home (1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville, PA 19525) with Rev. Joseph Dietz officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Boyertown. Visitation will also be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM at the funeral home.



