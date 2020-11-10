Elizabeth Bartko, 92, widow of George “Tony” Bartko, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loved ones. Known by family and friends as “Betty,” she was a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Rebar) Spock of Freeland, Pennsylvania. Betty is survived by a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Bartko; a son, George Dennis Bartko, and his wife Robin; a brother, George Spock; two sisters, Pauline Evancho and Martha Minsenberger; and two grandchildren, Christina and Noah Bartko. She is predeceased by her grandson, Nicholas Joseph Bartko, the son of Robin and Dennis Bartko; three brothers, John, Edwin, and Anthony Spock; and two sisters, Mary Spock and Agnes Ward. A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 10 A.M. at St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, located at 301 Cherry St. Pottstown, 19464. Friends may call Friday morning from 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. at the Church. The liturgy will be live-streamed for those who cannot attend in person. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church Cemetery, Freeland, PA. An online celebration of life is tentatively planned for Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent via check to St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church Building Fund, 301 Cherry Street, Pottstown, PA 19464. Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, Inc., Pottstown is honored to serve the family. Fond memories, tributes, full obituary, condolences and access to the live-stream can be found at www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com