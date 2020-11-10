1/
Elizabeth Bartko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Bartko, 92, widow of George “Tony” Bartko, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loved ones. Known by family and friends as “Betty,” she was a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Rebar) Spock of Freeland, Pennsylvania. Betty is survived by a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Bartko; a son, George Dennis Bartko, and his wife Robin; a brother, George Spock; two sisters, Pauline Evancho and Martha Minsenberger; and two grandchildren, Christina and Noah Bartko. She is predeceased by her grandson, Nicholas Joseph Bartko, the son of Robin and Dennis Bartko; three brothers, John, Edwin, and Anthony Spock; and two sisters, Mary Spock and Agnes Ward. A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 10 A.M. at St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, located at 301 Cherry St. Pottstown, 19464. Friends may call Friday morning from 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. at the Church. The liturgy will be live-streamed for those who cannot attend in person. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church Cemetery, Freeland, PA. An online celebration of life is tentatively planned for Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent via check to St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church Building Fund, 301 Cherry Street, Pottstown, PA 19464. Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, Inc., Pottstown is honored to serve the family. Fond memories, tributes, full obituary, condolences and access to the live-stream can be found at www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-1510
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved