Elizabeth “Betty” (Arters) Beener, formerly of Spring City, passed away on June 3, 2019 at Manatawny Manor, Pottstown, where she had resided since 2017. Betty was the wife of Glenn O. Beener, Jr. for 61 years. In addition to her husband, Betty is survived by children Glenn O., III and his wife Bambi, Richard A., Sr. and Kenneth. There are seven grandchildren: Emily, Kyle, Nathan, Adam, Richard, Jr., Greg and Casey, a step-granddaughter Kristin and two step-great granddaughters Ashton and Astrid. Her brother George and nieces Marianetta Kubacki and Karen Myers also survive. Betty was predeceased by daughter Virginia “Ginger” Smith, grandson Ryan Beener, sisters Dorothy Arters, Eleanor Wiegner and Marian Mou and brother Robert K. Arters, Sr. No memorial service is planned at this time.
Published in The Mercury on June 23, 2019