Elizabeth Grace Burkhardt, 86, of Pottstown, went home to be with the Lord on November 10, 2020. Bette, as she was known, was born on May 17, 1934 to Charles Theodore and Elizabeth Grace (Hunter) Munion in Philadelphia where she graduated from the Philadelphia High School for Girls on Jan. 25, 1952, lettering in gymnastics. On December 3rd, 1983 she received her Associates Degree in Science from Montgomery County Community College. She was a homemaker, a key punch operator and a bookkeeper before retirement. She was married to the late Raymond George Burkhardt and resided in South Philadelphia while raising three children. In 1966 the family relocated to Pottstown. She is survived by her children Robin Moyer, wife of Jay, of Zieglerville, Brian Burkhardt of Pottstown, and Beth Burkhardt of Sanatoga; four grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving husband in 2006. Bette was a voracious reader who shared the many books she read with others. She also loved to knit sweaters, scarves, mittens and socks for the ones she loved. And she sang for most of her life with the church choir finally with Schenkel UCC Church. One of her proudest moments was singing the messiah during the holidays with the community choir at Ursinus College. Burial will be held in private with the family at Schenkel UCC Church with Pastor Susan Spaulding officiating. The family wished at this time to thank the many friends and neighbors for their condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bette’s name to the charity of your choice
. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com