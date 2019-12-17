The Mercury Obituaries
Elizabeth M. Kelley, age 91, of Trappe, PA passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Seasons Hospice of Phoenixville, PA. She was born in Scottdale, PA on June 23, 1928, the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Koval) Mehallick. She was the beloved wife of the late Edgar C. Kelley, Jr. Survivors include two daughters, Suzanne (& Edward) Griffin and Nancy Kelley Vogel; son, Edgar C. Kelley, III; two brothers, Harry Mehallick and Michael Mehallick; as well as four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Carol, Jennifer Thomas and James Chilluffo. Along with her husband and parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her grandson, Andrew Michael Vogel. Funeral services and interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be private. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 224 West Main Street, Trappe, PA, (610) 489-7900. www.msrfh.com
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 19, 2019
