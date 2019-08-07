The Mercury Obituaries
|
Holcombe Funeral Home
21 W Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
610-489-7266
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Elizabeth Mannato Obituary
Elizabeth A. “Wizzy” (Patterson) Mannato, 67, husband of Donato A. “Dan” Mannato, Perkiomen Twp., died Monday, August 5, 2019, at Manor Care, Pottstown. Before retiring, Mrs. Mannato was a bus driver for the Perkiomen Valley School District. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Mannato is survived by her sons, Michael Mannato and Charles Mannato; her siblings, Lawrence Hamilton and Patricia Stiefel; and five grandchildren. The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, at the Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., 21 Main St., Trappe. Burial will be in Lower Providence Presbyterian Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Friday, at the funeral home.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 8, 2019
