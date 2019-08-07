|
Elizabeth A. “Wizzy” (Patterson) Mannato, 67, husband of Donato A. “Dan” Mannato, Perkiomen Twp., died Monday, August 5, 2019, at Manor Care, Pottstown. Before retiring, Mrs. Mannato was a bus driver for the Perkiomen Valley School District. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Mannato is survived by her sons, Michael Mannato and Charles Mannato; her siblings, Lawrence Hamilton and Patricia Stiefel; and five grandchildren. The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, at the Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., 21 Main St., Trappe. Burial will be in Lower Providence Presbyterian Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Friday, at the funeral home.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 8, 2019