Elizabeth May (Boyd) Hughes, 94, of Pottstown, PA, passed away on November 17, 2020, at Pottstown Hospital – Tower Health. She was the wife of the late Richard W. Hughes, who passed in 1979. Born in Willow Grove, PA, on May 21, 1926, Elizabeth was the daughter of the late Edward and Oda (Logan) Boyd and Allen and Mabel (Wert) Yohn. Elizabeth received her nursing degree from Methodist Hospital of Philadelphia, through the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps program. This program, authorized by the U.S. Congress, alleviated the civilian nursing shortage during WWII. Her career experience included emergency, pediatrics, VNA, private duty, and ended at the age of 75 with retirement from The Hill School Health Center in Pottstown, a position she dearly loved. Elizabeth, also known as “Betty” enjoyed playing bridge and water skiing with her husband Richard. She became a regular on the bus to the Atlantic City casinos and “always won.” Betty was ready to dine out-- breakfast, lunch, or dinner! She was a woman of deep faith and an active member of Salem United Methodist Church in Pottstown. She is lovingly remembered by her son, David Hughes, husband of June Trexler; her daughter, Denise Hughes, companion of Stanley Jedrusiak; her grandchildren, Jason (& Ashley) Hughes and Jennelle (& Dustin) Deloplaine; her great-grandchildren, Miley Hughes, Nola Hughes, and Brock Deloplaine; her sister, Mary Agnes Cobb; and her sister-in-law, Margaret Hughes. In addition to her husband and parents, Elizabeth is predeceased by her siblings, Leonard Boyd, Albert Boyd, Forrest Boyd, Hazel Boyd, Harry Yohn, and Robert Yohn. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elizabeth’s memory may be made to: Salem United Methodist Church, 335 West St., Pottstown, PA 19464.