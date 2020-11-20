1/1
Elizabeth May Hughes
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth May (Boyd) Hughes, 94, of Pottstown, PA, passed away on November 17, 2020, at Pottstown Hospital – Tower Health. She was the wife of the late Richard W. Hughes, who passed in 1979. Born in Willow Grove, PA, on May 21, 1926, Elizabeth was the daughter of the late Edward and Oda (Logan) Boyd and Allen and Mabel (Wert) Yohn. Elizabeth received her nursing degree from Methodist Hospital of Philadelphia, through the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps program. This program, authorized by the U.S. Congress, alleviated the civilian nursing shortage during WWII. Her career experience included emergency, pediatrics, VNA, private duty, and ended at the age of 75 with retirement from The Hill School Health Center in Pottstown, a position she dearly loved. Elizabeth, also known as “Betty” enjoyed playing bridge and water skiing with her husband Richard. She became a regular on the bus to the Atlantic City casinos and “always won.” Betty was ready to dine out-- breakfast, lunch, or dinner! She was a woman of deep faith and an active member of Salem United Methodist Church in Pottstown. She is lovingly remembered by her son, David Hughes, husband of June Trexler; her daughter, Denise Hughes, companion of Stanley Jedrusiak; her grandchildren, Jason (& Ashley) Hughes and Jennelle (& Dustin) Deloplaine; her great-grandchildren, Miley Hughes, Nola Hughes, and Brock Deloplaine; her sister, Mary Agnes Cobb; and her sister-in-law, Margaret Hughes. In addition to her husband and parents, Elizabeth is predeceased by her siblings, Leonard Boyd, Albert Boyd, Forrest Boyd, Hazel Boyd, Harry Yohn, and Robert Yohn. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elizabeth’s memory may be made to: Salem United Methodist Church, 335 West St., Pottstown, PA 19464.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-8220
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved