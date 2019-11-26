|
|
Elizabeth Y. (Greaser) Richard, 97, of Pottstown, widow of Wesley K. Richard, passed away on Saturday at Manatawny Manor, Pottstown.
Born in Schwenksville, PA, she was a daughter of the late William Greaser and the late Grace (Young) Greaser.
Elizabeth worked for Paragon Bag, Superior Tube, and N.W. Controls.
She loved gardening, baking, and crocheting.
She is survived by a daughter, Lynn wife of George Takach, Pottstown, two grandchildren, Joshua Takach and his wife Kate, Amanda wife of Joey Deleskiewicz, and five great grandchildren, Karissa, Lara, Liam Takach, Ocealyn Houle, and Joseph Deleskiewicz. She was predeceased by two brothers, Harold and Lester Greaser, and a sister, Evelyn Wile.
Services will be private. Burial will be private.
Contributions may be made in her memory to Montgomery County SPCA 1059 Sweisford Rd, Perkiomenville, PA 18074.
Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 26, 2019