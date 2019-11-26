The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
359 King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-5755
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Richard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Richard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Richard Obituary
Elizabeth Y. (Greaser) Richard, 97, of Pottstown, widow of Wesley K. Richard, passed away on Saturday at Manatawny Manor, Pottstown.
Born in Schwenksville, PA, she was a daughter of the late William Greaser and the late Grace (Young) Greaser.
Elizabeth worked for Paragon Bag, Superior Tube, and N.W. Controls.
She loved gardening, baking, and crocheting.
She is survived by a daughter, Lynn wife of George Takach, Pottstown, two grandchildren, Joshua Takach and his wife Kate, Amanda wife of Joey Deleskiewicz, and five great grandchildren, Karissa, Lara, Liam Takach, Ocealyn Houle, and Joseph Deleskiewicz. She was predeceased by two brothers, Harold and Lester Greaser, and a sister, Evelyn Wile.
Services will be private. Burial will be private.
Contributions may be made in her memory to Montgomery County SPCA 1059 Sweisford Rd, Perkiomenville, PA 18074.
Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -