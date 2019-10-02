|
|
Elizabeth A. (Spare) Roesler, 98, of Pottstown, widow of R. Gordon Roesler, passed away on Sunday at her residence. Born in Limerick, PA, she was a daughter of the late Jacob Spare and the late Alverda (Lightcap) Spare. Elizabeth was a homemaker. She was a former member of St. James United Church of Christ, Limerick. Elizabeth was a member of Eastern Star #338, Pottstown, and Limerick Historical Society. She is survived by two sons, Richard G. Roesler, Jr, Douglassville and David I. Roesler and his wife Michele, Pottstown; a sister, Dorothy “Dot” Griffith, Audubon, two grandchildren, K. Elizabeth Caldwell wife of Christopher Caldwell of Royersford and Ryan T. Roesler husband of Amy Roesler of Royersford and nine grandchildren, Rachel, Matthew, Laura, Nathan, McKenzie, Alexandria, Annie, Andrew and Mollie. She was predeceased by a brother, Harvey, a sister, Marion Leister and a grandson, Richard G. Roesler, III. Graveside services and burial will be private without a viewing. Contributions may be made in her memory to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, Rajah Shrine Pretzel Bowl, PO Box 40, Blandon, PA 19510 or St. James United Church of Christ, 321 S. Limerick Rd., Limerick, PA 19468. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 3, 2019