|
|
Elizabeth M. (Hangey) Shellenberger, 78, wife of the late Robert L. Shellenberger, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at her Washington Twp., home. She was a former resident of Lower Pottsgrove Twp. and Schwenksville.
Mrs. Shellenberger was born on January 3, 1941, in W. Rockhill Twp., to the late John G. and Mary C. (Knapp) Hangey.
In addition to being a homemaker, Mrs. Shellenberger was a repair technician for AT&T.
Mrs. Shellenberger was a member of Morningstar Fellowship, Bechtelsville. She volunteered in local government as president of Schwenksville Borough Council for 12 years and treasurer of the Montgomery Co. Boroughs Assn.
Mrs. Shellenberger is survived by her children, Tami Butryn, W. Norriton Twp., and Troy, husband of Tracy (Comerford) Shellenberger, Haines City, FL; her grandchildren, Ryan Shellenberger and Marcus Shellenberger; and her siblings, Mary Lou, husband of Lamar Delp, Millsboro, DE, John Hangey, Arlington Heights, IL, and James, husband of Rose Hangey, Kunkletown. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Shirley Mearsch and David Hangey.
The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, at the Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., 21 Main St., Trappe, with Pastor Steve DeFrain, Morningstar Fellowship, officiating. Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Limerick Garden Of Memories, Limerick Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Morningstar Fellowship, 100 Limekiln Rd., Bechtelsville, PA 19505.
Published in The Mercury on May 19, 2019