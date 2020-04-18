|
ELLA M. SCHUECK OF BOYERTOWN, widow of Winfred M Schueck, age 92, of Boyertown, was called home by her Lord on Wednesday April 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving children; to Celebrate her and Winfred’s 74 Wedding Anniversary together April 16. Born in Montgomery County, she was the daughter of the late Harry E. and Ella (Renninger) Kulp. Ella was a Homemaker. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed the outdoors, going for rides and spending time with her family. Especially playing games with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Church in Bechtelsville. Surviving are three daughters, Doris Schueck; Sharon, wife of Timothy Stauffer, and Joyce, wife of Jeffrey Moyer; two sons, Neil, husband of Karen Schueck, and Merlin, husband of Diane Schueck; 12 grandchildren, Ryan Stauffer, husband of Christina; Heather Stauffer; Kristin, wife of Steve Thorpe; Kyle Moyer; Ashley, wife of David Lister; Benjamin Moyer, husband of Sarah; Emily Moyer, and Megan Moyer; Nichole, wife of Robert Kelly; Christopher Schueck, husband of Jennifer; Grandson in-law Darryl Moser; Mitchell Schueck, husband of Megan and Tyler Schueck. 14 great-grandchildren, Daniel Stauffer; Jade and Crystal Moyer; Skyler and Kilian Lister; Evan and Jack Kelly; Joshua Schueck husband of Jordan and Caleb Schueck; Zachary Moser and fiancé Dayna, Nathaniel and Rachael Moser; Logan and Everett Schueck. Ella is survived by two sisters Elsie Krall, Elenore Ruth and brother Harry Kulp husband of Leah. She was predeceased by one grandson, Matthew Moyer; one granddaughter, Tricia Moser; four sisters Mary, Geneva, Florence, Anna and two brothers, William and Earl. A private funeral service will be held at Morrell Funeral Home Inc., in Boyertown. Burial will be in Shepherd of the Hills Church Cemetery, 527 Hoffmansville Road, Bechtelsville, PA. A Celebration of Life Service will be held, at a later date, when it is appropriate. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Ella’s memory to Shepherd of the Hills Church Memorial Fund, 527 Hoffmansville Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505 or to a Charity of your choosing. Arrangements are by Morrell Funeral Home Inc., in Boyertown. (www.Morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 19, 2020