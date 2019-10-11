The Mercury Obituaries
Ellen Romig Obituary
Ellen F. (Weller) Romig, 86, widow of Arnold J. Romig Sr., of Bechtelsville, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Reading Hospital. Born in Greshville, she was the daughter of the late Calvin Weller and Catherine (Fritz) Weller. Ellen worked at Tung-Sol for 15 years. She was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Church. Ellen was an avid Phillies and Eagles sports fan. She also enjoyed Nascar and Legion Baseball. Ellen is survived by two sons; Arnold J. Jr., husband of Mary Alice and James R., husband of Lesa, as well as two daughters; Theresa K., wife of Keith Renninger and Patricia M., wife of Peter Cunnius Sr. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by six sisters and two brothers. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11AM at Shepherd of the Hills Church, 527 Hoffmansville Road, Bechtelsville, PA. A viewing will be held from 9:30AM to 11AM. Burial will be in Shepherd of the Hills Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to Boyertown Area Multi-Service, 200 Spring Street, Boyertown, PA 19512. Morrell Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 12, 2019
