|
|
Elmer R. Shirey, 91 of Birdsboro, PA passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the Reading Hospital Rehabilitation at Wyomissing. Born in Amity Twp., Berks Co., PA, he was the son of the late Walter W. and the late Kathyrn E. (Rickert) Shirey. He was the loving husband of Nancy A. (Spencer) Shirey. Elmer worked his entire life and was employed by the former Birdsboro Corp. for many years. He also worked for Happel Lumber and Supply, and was in lawn maintenance for the Daniel Boone School District. He was an Assistant Fire Chief for the former Friendship Fire Co. #1 of Birdsboro in the late 60s to early 70s and was a life member of the Birdsboro American Legion Post 626. Surviving Elmer, along with his wife, Nancy, are 1 son: Jeffrey A. Shirey, husband of Beverly Miller of Huntingtown, MD; 1 daughter: Jody L. Rhoads, wife of Michael of Birdsboro, PA; 3 grandchildren: Jennifer Blevins, Ian Jones, Christopher Shirey; and 3 great grandchildren: Darren Krall, Wesley Blevins and Taylor Blevins. Elmer was predeceased by 3 brothers and 4 sisters. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. 144 N. Spruce St. Birdsboro, PA 19508 on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:00AM. A visitation will be held from 10:00AM-11:00AM at the funeral home on Tuesday before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Birdsboro Union Fire Dept. 214 W. 1st Street Birdsboro, PA 19508 or Birdsboro American Legion Post 626, 445 E. Main Street Birdsboro, PA 19508 www.denglerfuneralhomeinc.com Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 16, 2020