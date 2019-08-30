|
Elsie Ann (Dindino) Almond-Norton, 83, widow of Daniel “Corky” Almond & Earl R. Norton of Sanatoga, PA passed away on Friday August 30, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be Wednesday September 4, 2019 at Noon from Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 East High St., Pottstown, PA Interment will be in St. Aloysius New Cemetery, Lower Pottsgrove Township. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 10 A.M. to Noon at the funeral home. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 31, 2019