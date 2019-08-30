The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-1510
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Almond-Norton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Ann Almond-Norton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie Ann Almond-Norton Obituary
Elsie Ann (Dindino) Almond-Norton, 83, widow of Daniel “Corky” Almond & Earl R. Norton of Sanatoga, PA passed away on Friday August 30, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be Wednesday September 4, 2019 at Noon from Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 East High St., Pottstown, PA Interment will be in St. Aloysius New Cemetery, Lower Pottsgrove Township. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 10 A.M. to Noon at the funeral home. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
Download Now