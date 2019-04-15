|
Elva J. (Bailey) Cioa, 58, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at her home in Douglassville, PA. She was the wife of Joseph Cioa, Jr., with whom she shared 23 years of marriage.
Born on May 3, 1960, in Pottstown, PA, Elva was the daughter of the late Lewis Thomas Bailey and Elva Mae (Frain) Bailey.
Elva loved to go shopping, if you ever wanted to find her in the store, she was probably in the shoe department! When she wasn't shopping, she enjoyed going to basket bingo and going out to eat. She enjoyed collecting butterflies and Longaberger baskets.
In addition to her husband, Elva is survived by her sisters, Carolyn Lawler, wife of Mark, Pottstown, PA; and Kay Lazowicki, wife of Ray, Pottstown, PA; her brother, Richard Bailey, husband of Diane, Pottstown, PA; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Colleen and Terry Breyer and Kathleen and Gerald Edlinski; and her niece and nephews, Megan, Ryan, Craig, Nathan, Brian, and Jonathan.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her sister and three brothers.
A viewing will take place on Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elva's memory to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County at https://www.berksarl.org/donate/. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 15, 2019