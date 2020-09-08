Eman Rumman, 61, wife of Victor Obeid, Collegeville, died Saturday, September 5, 2020, at The Meadows, Shannondell, Lower Providence Twp. Eman was born on January 17, 1959, in Beit Jala, Palestine, to the late George and Diana (Shehadeh) Rumman. She was a graduate of Birzeit University, Palestine, and earned a master’s degree from Indiana University. In addition to being a homemaker, Eman was a medical librarian. She was a member of St. Eleanor Catholic Church, Collegeville. In addition to her husband, Eman is survived by her daughter, Zeanah Rumman-Obeid, Collegeville, sons, Fariss Rumman-Obeid, California, and Fadee Rumman-Obeid, Collegeville: and brothers, Kalid Rumman, Palestine, Adel Rumman, United Kingdom, and Michael Rumman, Bensalem. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, 12th, in St. Ann Catholic Cemetery, 305 W. Pothouse Rd., Phoenixville. Masks and social distancing are essential. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Eleanor Catholic Church, 647 Locust St., Collegeville, PA 19426. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.



