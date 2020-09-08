1/
Eman Rumman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eman Rumman, 61, wife of Victor Obeid, Collegeville, died Saturday, September 5, 2020, at The Meadows, Shannondell, Lower Providence Twp. Eman was born on January 17, 1959, in Beit Jala, Palestine, to the late George and Diana (Shehadeh) Rumman. She was a graduate of Birzeit University, Palestine, and earned a master’s degree from Indiana University. In addition to being a homemaker, Eman was a medical librarian. She was a member of St. Eleanor Catholic Church, Collegeville. In addition to her husband, Eman is survived by her daughter, Zeanah Rumman-Obeid, Collegeville, sons, Fariss Rumman-Obeid, California, and Fadee Rumman-Obeid, Collegeville: and brothers, Kalid Rumman, Palestine, Adel Rumman, United Kingdom, and Michael Rumman, Bensalem. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, 12th, in St. Ann Catholic Cemetery, 305 W. Pothouse Rd., Phoenixville. Masks and social distancing are essential. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Eleanor Catholic Church, 647 Locust St., Collegeville, PA 19426. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holcombe Funeral Home
21 W Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
610-489-7266
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved