Emil S. Washko, 86, husband of Marion (Zueno) Washko of Pottstown, PA passed away on Friday July 12, 2019 at Pottstown Manor Care. Born in Hazleton, PA he was the son of the late George and Elizabeth Washko. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Teresa of Calcutta R.C.C. 256 Swamp Pike, Schwenksville, PA on Thursday July 18, 2019 at 11 A.M. The family will receive friends from 9-11 A.M. at the church. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Stowe, PA. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on July 16, 2019