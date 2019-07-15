The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-1510
Resources
More Obituaries for Emil Washko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emil Washko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emil Washko Obituary
Emil S. Washko, 86, husband of Marion (Zueno) Washko of Pottstown, PA passed away on Friday July 12, 2019 at Pottstown Manor Care. Born in Hazleton, PA he was the son of the late George and Elizabeth Washko. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Teresa of Calcutta R.C.C. 256 Swamp Pike, Schwenksville, PA on Thursday July 18, 2019 at 11 A.M. The family will receive friends from 9-11 A.M. at the church. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Stowe, PA. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
Download Now