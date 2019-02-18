|
|
Emma Grace (Barnard) Burge, 97, widow of William Burge of Keystone Villa, Douglassville, PA passed away on Sunday February 17, 2019 at Berkshire Center, Exeter, PA . Born in Uniontown, West Virginia she was the daughter of the late Wilson and Carrie (Kiger) Barnard. Surviving is a son Lewis Burge husband of Pauline of Boyertown, PA and a daughter Carol Daisy widow of Darryl of Douglassville, PA . She is also survived by four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be Monday February 25, 2019 at 11 A.M. from Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 East High Street, Pottstown, PA with the Rev. Lee Hallman pastor of Tri-County Bible Church officiating. Interment will be in Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick, PA. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 19, 2019