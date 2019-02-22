|
Emma (Reinert) Heydt, 88, widow of Paul O. Heydt, Jr., formerly of Douglass Township, Montgomery County, PA passed away on February 19, 2019 at Parkhouse Providence Pointe, Royersford, PA. Born in Lobachsville, PA she was the daughter of the late Henry and Maude (Conrad) Reinert. She worked for the former Tung-Sol, Boyertown. Emma was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Boyertown. For 30 years she oversaw the Sunday School and Nursery program. She was also active in the children’s choir and the children’s bell choir. She is survived by her son Terry M. Heydt of Gilbertsville; a granddaughter, Devon Heydt, a grandson Mason Heydt both of Boyertown; three brothers, LeRoy Reinert, William “Billy: Reinert and Earl Reinert; two sisters, Pauline Spohn and Alice Houck. She was predeceased by seven brothers and sisters (Edna, Charles, Thomas, Ella, Rachel, George and Clarence.) A viewing will be Monday, February 25, 2019 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc., 111 North Reading Avenue, Boyertown. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Boyertown. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 23, 2019