Emma Wilde

Emma (Eisenberger) Wilde, age 72, passed away peacefully at home June 16, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born February 22, 1948 in Norristown, PA to the late Jacob and Elizabeth (Burke) Eisenberger. She married Edward A. Wilde, on May 23, 1970. Emma loved to spend time with her family. She enjoyed traveling, the beach and gardening. Emma is survived by her husband Edward A Wilde and her two children, son Sean Wilde, daughter Renee (Wilde) Duncan, wife of Adam Duncan. Sisters, Grace Pfleger, June Faulkner, wife of Lenny Faulkner, and Sue Bommarito, wife of Matt Bommarito, her brothers Thom Eisenberger, husband of Sheila Miller, Harold Eisenberber, husband of Kris Eisenberger, and preceded in death by Willis Eisenberger. Grandchild, Connor. Along with many nieces, nephews, Grand nieces and Grand-nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations are made to the MS Society or to a Cancer Foundation of your choice. Cremation services are being provided by the Cremation Society of Pennsyvania, Inc. Services have not been decided by the family at this time.



