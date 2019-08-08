|
Eric G. Jimick, 78, husband of Mary (Bean) Jimick, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at his home in Spring City, PA. Born in Altoona and grew up in Lilly, PA, he was the son of the late Michael and Freda (Stenger) Jimick. Eric graduated from Lilly-Washington Joint High School in 1959 before graduating from Williamson Free School of Mechanical Trades in 1962. He earned his bachelor’s degree of Business Administration from Ursinus College in 1978. Eric worked in Quality Assurance at Warner & Swasey-Wiedemann from 1979 to 1985. Later he was a quality control inspector at Machined Metals. After that he was a Quality Control Inspector at Faiveley Transport, USA from 1999-2007. Eric truly enjoyed singing in Zion Lutheran’s Praise Choir as well as several other choirs and glee clubs. He served on the Church council at Zion Lutheran Church and volunteered at the Spring City food bank program. He enjoyed taking trips with his family to visit historical sites and national parks. He will be remembered as a conscientious husband, father, and grandfather. Surviving along with his wife Mary of 49 years, are his children Barbara Jimick, wife of Thomas Hughes, and Joseph Jimick, husband of Laura Cahill; sisters Marilyn Leavitt and Susan Jimick; brothers David Jimick and William Jimick; grandchildren Nora and Charlie Hughes, Declan and Cara Jimick. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church (39 Bonnie Brae Rd, Spring City, PA 19475). A memorial service will then be held at 11:00 AM with Pastor Paul Townsend officiating. Burial will follow at Zion’s cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the (P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123) in Eric’s name.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 12, 2019