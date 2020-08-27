Eric Scott Fronczak, 28, of New Hanover Twp., passed away suddenly on Tuesday August 11, 2020. Born in Pottstown and a prior resident of Tuftonboro, NH he resided with his Mother, Susan M. (Rice) Fronczak. Eric was a graduate of Boyertown Area High School and obtained an associate’s Degree in Electrical Construction. Eric was an amazing cook at The Woods and Creekside Diners in Oley, and most recently at Vincenzo’s in Douglassville. He was adored by all who knew him and considered his employers and co-workers part of his family. Eric loved spending time at home with his dogs and watching The Patriot’s win with his Beloved Mother. He will always be remembered as a sociable kind man who enjoyed helping others and made his presence known. Surviving along with his mother are two sisters Kendra and Shama Fronczak; Uncle Mark Rice husband of Kathy; and three cousins Kristin DiMarco, Dillon Rice, and Danielle Rice. Eric was predeceased by his grandparents Leonard A. and Mary F. Rice and Aunt Sharon DiMarco. A memorial service will be held September 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home, 1020 E. Phila. Ave., Gilbertsville, with visitation from 9:30AM to start of the service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations would greatly be appreciated due to the untimeliness of his passing. Send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com