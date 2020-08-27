1/
Eric Scott Fronczak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eric Scott Fronczak, 28, of New Hanover Twp., passed away suddenly on Tuesday August 11, 2020. Born in Pottstown and a prior resident of Tuftonboro, NH he resided with his Mother, Susan M. (Rice) Fronczak. Eric was a graduate of Boyertown Area High School and obtained an associate’s Degree in Electrical Construction. Eric was an amazing cook at The Woods and Creekside Diners in Oley, and most recently at Vincenzo’s in Douglassville. He was adored by all who knew him and considered his employers and co-workers part of his family. Eric loved spending time at home with his dogs and watching The Patriot’s win with his Beloved Mother. He will always be remembered as a sociable kind man who enjoyed helping others and made his presence known. Surviving along with his mother are two sisters Kendra and Shama Fronczak; Uncle Mark Rice husband of Kathy; and three cousins Kristin DiMarco, Dillon Rice, and Danielle Rice. Eric was predeceased by his grandparents Leonard A. and Mary F. Rice and Aunt Sharon DiMarco. A memorial service will be held September 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home, 1020 E. Phila. Ave., Gilbertsville, with visitation from 9:30AM to start of the service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations would greatly be appreciated due to the untimeliness of his passing. Send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Catagnus Funeral Home
1020 East Philadelphia Avenue
Gilbertsville, PA 19525
610-367- 4440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved