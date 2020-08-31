1/
Ernest P. O'Connor
Ernest P. O’Connor, 94, of Pottstown, passed away Friday August 28, 2020 at Parkhouse Nursing & Rehab. Center. Born in Pine Forge, he was the son of the late Eugene and Mary (Mayk) O’Connor. Surviving is his son Patrick O’Connor of Pottstown; daughter Sharon Moyer companion of David Meitzler of Barto; granddaughter Tonya Barndt wife of Scott of Douglassville; great grandchildren Colin and Malorie Barndt; and sister Dolly Ondercin. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Edmond O’Connor and his sister Jean O’Connor. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ernest’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/promotion/impact-giving-pm.html?sc_dcm=277463736&sc_cid=kwp73482&source_code=IIQ181010008&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI7If6rcvF6wIVB7LICh0DGwa0EAAYASAAEgJoHfD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Mercury from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-4440
