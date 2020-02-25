|
|
Ernestine (Baumann) Schock, 86, of Pottstown, widow of Charles Edwin Schock, passed away on Sunday at Manatawny Manor, East Coventry Twp. Born in Munich, Germany, she was a daughter of the late Josef Baumann and the late Anna (Rothenhuber) Baumann. Ernestine was a seamstress for the former Sunset Knitting Co., and Spring City Knitting Co. for a total of thirty years, retiring in 1996. She was a member of St Thomas More Catholic Church, Pottstown. She is survived by a son, Andrew “Andy” J. Schock and his wife Dayna, Pottstown; a sister, Irmgard Fenn, Tuntenhausen, Germany; and a grandson, Corey J. Schock. A graveside service will be held 2:00 P.M. on Friday February 28, 2020 at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Route 724 & S. Hanover St., Pottstown. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery. There will be no viewing. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at . Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 26, 2020