The Mercury Obituaries
Ernestine Schock Obituary
Ernestine (Baumann) Schock, 86, of Pottstown, widow of Charles Edwin Schock, passed away on Sunday at Manatawny Manor, East Coventry Twp. Born in Munich, Germany, she was a daughter of the late Josef Baumann and the late Anna (Rothenhuber) Baumann. Ernestine was a seamstress for the former Sunset Knitting Co., and Spring City Knitting Co. for a total of thirty years, retiring in 1996. She was a member of St Thomas More Catholic Church, Pottstown. She is survived by a son, Andrew “Andy” J. Schock and his wife Dayna, Pottstown; a sister, Irmgard Fenn, Tuntenhausen, Germany; and a grandson, Corey J. Schock. A graveside service will be held 2:00 P.M. on Friday February 28, 2020 at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Route 724 & S. Hanover St., Pottstown. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery. There will be no viewing. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at . Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 26, 2020
