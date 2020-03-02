|
|
Ernesto Pineda Cortes, 84, husband of Edith (Perez) Cortes passed away on Sunday March 1, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be held on Thursday March 5, 2020 at 11 A.M. from Warker-Troutman Funeral Home 726 East High St. Pottstown, PA. The family will receive friends from 10-11 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery Pottstown, PA. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 3, 2020