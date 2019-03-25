|
In loving memory of ESTHER L. FOREMAN, 79. Esther L. Foreman passed away at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville Hospital on March 23, 2019. She was born July 3, 1939 in Pottstown, PA to the late Paul R. Wade, Sr. and Esther (Simmons) Wade. A native of Boyertown, she graduated from Boyertown High School in 1957. On January 18, 1986 she married H. Edward Foreman. After retiring, they shared time between Sarasota, Florida and Cape May, New Jersey until moving to Pottstown in 2014. She loved spending time with friends and was devoted to her family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 30 years. She is survived by her two daughters, Becky, wife of Dr. William T. Leonard of Durango , CO and Beverly, wife of George Parkinson Jr. of Boyertown; her two step daughters Judy Curiel and Brenda Foreman of Downingtown; her five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, 2200 Renaissance Blvd., Suite 110, King of Prussia, PA 19406. A family greeting will be held at Morning Star Fellowship, 100 Limekiln Rd., Bechtelsville, PA 19505 on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 6:00pm, followed by services at 6:30pm.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 26, 2019