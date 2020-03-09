|
Esther V. (Mensch) Renninger, 94, widow of Harold H. Renninger, of Boyertown, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Pennsburg Manor. Born in Pennsburg, she was the daughter of the late Eva (Christman) Mensch and Elias Mensch. Esther graduated from Pennsburg High School. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Surviving are one son, Keith H. Renninger, husband of Connie; one sister, Mary and one brother, Larry; ten grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by one daughter, Kathleen and one son, Kenneth. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:30AM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1809 Hoffmansville Road, Sassamansville, PA. A viewing will be held from 10:00 – 10:30AM prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to St. Paul’s Lutheran Memorial Fund. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneral home.com)
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 10, 2020