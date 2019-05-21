|
|
Esther (Cook) White, 87, wife of the late Frederick A. White, Sr., of Phoenixville, PA died on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Born on September 2, 1931 in Phoenixville, PA she was the daughter of the late Robert W. and Olive N. (Evans) Cook. She was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. She worked as a teller and customer service for Phoenixville Federal, SouthEast National, and Continental Banks. In her early years she was a Cub Scout Leader. She was a member of the Phoenixville Garden Club and Phoenixville Senior Center. She loved traveling throughout the United States with her husband in their RV. She is survived by: Son, Frederick A. “Fritz” White, Jr; Daughter, Holly A. wife of Eric Fink, 3 Grandchildren: Peter, David, and Melissa. She was preceded in death by sister, Dorothy Walker. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service in the Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home, 517 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Thursday, May 28, 2019 at 7:00 pm. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Clinic, 143 Church Street, Phoenixville, PA.
Published in The Mercury on May 22, 2019